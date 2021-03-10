Uniper's Methanol Bunker Ambitions Expand With Liquid Wind Investment

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The facility is due to come online in late 2023 or early 2024. Image Credit: Liquid Wind

Further evidence of energy company Uniper's ambitions to become a green methanol bunker supplier has emerged with news of its investment of the Liquid Wind project in Sweden.

Uniper has become a partner and the second-largest investor in the company, Liquid Wind said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Liquid Wind is building a green methanol factory in Örnsköldsvik that is aiming to produce 50,000 mt/year of green methanol using wind power. The facility is due to come online in late 2023 or early 2024.

"Our strong expertise within hydrogen will be beneficial for Liquid Wind, at the same time we will also gain knowledge and experience in electro-fuels," Johan Svenningsson, CEO of Uniper Sweden, said in the statement.

"Liquid Wind has a strong business model and Uniper plans to take a central position in the distribution of eMethanol."

Earlier on Wednesday it emerged that Uniper is working with shipping services firm Liberty Pier Maritime Projects and engineering company SDS to develop a supply chain for green methanol in Europe.