Five Vessels Arrested in UK in August

Five ships were arrested in the UK in August after failing port state control inspections.

The first, the 2,400 DWT multi-purpose supply vessel Deepsea Worker, was arrested at Sunderland on July 5 with 15 deficiencies found, of which two were considered grounds for detention, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said in a statement on its website last week. The ship was released again on August 3.

The second, the 32,300 DWT bulk carrier Promise 3, was arrested at Newport on August 8 with 27 deficiencies, including one grounds for detention. The ship was released on August 13.

The third, the 56,700 DWT bulker Jin Hao, was arrested at Londonderry on August 9 with nine deficiencies, including one considered grounds for detention. The ship was released on August 21.

The fourth, the 2,000 DWT wind service operation vessel Wind of Hope, was arrested at Grimsby on August 21 with nine deficiencies, including two grounds for detention. The ship was released on August 27.

The fifth, the 2,200 DWT general cargo vessel Sea Kestrel, was arrested at Shoreham-by-Sea on August 30 with 12 deficiencies, including two grounds for detention. The ship was still detained as of August 31.

Four other vessels detained in previous months remained under arrest in UK waters, according to the MCA: the Serdika, the Poseidon, the Tecoil Polaris and the Cien Porciento.