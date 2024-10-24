Aurora Marine Fuels Appoints Head of New Dubai Desk

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm announced its new Dubai desk earlier this month. File Image / Pixabay

Bunkering firm Aurora Marine Fuels has appointed a manager of its new desk in Dubai.

Sam Frazer Groves has been relocated from London to become head of the firm's new Dubai desk, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Groves has worked for the company since 2019, and had earlier worked for KPI Bridge Oil.

The firm announced its new Dubai desk earlier this month, adding to offices in London, Athens and Istanbul.

"Sam has played a key role in our journey, and his expertise and dedication have been invaluable over the years," the company said in the post.

"Now, as Head of the Dubai Desk, Sam will help us strengthen our presence in this important region."