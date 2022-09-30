Ammonia Firm Amogy Seeks to Grow Business With Shipping Industry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Berg was previously director of business development at Yara Clean Ammonia. Image Credit: Amogy

Ammonia power technology firm Amogy is seeking to grow its business in the shipping industry with the launch of a new operation in Norway.

The firm has hired Christian Berg as its new managing director in Norway, the company said in an emailed statement this week.

Berg was previously director of business development at Yara Clean Ammonia.

"An innovative and results-driven leader with experience developing renewable fuels for the shipping industry, Mr Berg will be tasked with accelerating Amogy's effort in commercializing its ammonia-to-power technology with partners in the Scandinavian countries," the company said in the statement.

"Norway, known as a renewable energy and global shipping leader, has the advanced infrastructure necessary to make ammonia a viable fuel source for cargo ships as well as an ecosystem that presents strategic commercial partnership opportunities for Amogy."

The firm plans to set up ammonia pilots in due course.

"Amogy, far-and-away, has the most advanced technology when it comes to commercializing a system that will make green ammonia the optimal and preferred energy solution for long-haul shipping vessels," Berg said in the statement.

"My thorough understanding of ammonia and just how viable a solution it is for ships, in addition to my knowledge of the Norwegian market, will allow Amogy to lead in establishing much-needed pilots for the energy transition and rapidly accelerate the commercialization of our ammonia-to-power system.

"Norway will be a blueprint for further showcasing the impacts of these technologies around the world."