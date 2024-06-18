Demand for Biofuel Constituent Used Cooking oil set to Rise: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ryanair: UCO demand. File Image / Pixabay.

Used cooking oil, part of the make up of biofuel, could come under supply pressure as demand grows over the decade, according to new research.

Biofuels are viewed by both the shipping and aviation industries as an effective strategy to contain greenhouse gas emissions over the medium term.

But according to environmental research and campaigning group T&E demand for the material will soon outstrip supply.

"The world's leading used cooking oil producer, China, will soon run out of waste oil, as demand from Europe and the US outstrips supply," according to T&E-commissioned research.

Demand for UCO is already there. Add in demand from airlines and a supply squeeze will emerge.

"Demand for UCO across the world is set to spike as targets for aviation fuels kick in.

"[The airline] Ryanair alone would need all the UCO in Europe to run just 12.5% of its flights on UCO - its voluntary target for 2030," the study found.

Access to low carbon fuels of which biofuels represents one is a perceived risk within the maritime sector which is deemed a hard-to-decarbonise sector.