BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Trader in London

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan is director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Vernon Jayanathan

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an open bunker trader role in London.

I am seeking a seasoned bunker trader to work in the London office of a well known boutique trading house that has some ambitious plans for the future.

To secure this position the candidate must have at least 6 years bunker trading experience and be in possession of a transferable client portfolio.

The firm is financially stable so is sure it can fully support whatever trading levels are required just so long as those accounts fit with the firm's ethos and structure.

The environment on offer is a collaborative one so someone with a group as opposed to an individual orientation is preferred.

This firm really does believe in looking after its staff so in return, the people who join rarely want to leave. Staff turnover is low and this is a testament to the firm's management ethos.

They really are good employers.

This business is prepared to pay for talent so a lucrative package including a solid base salary is on the cards. A generous bonus scheme and private healthcare also awaits.

With all that is on offer whoever comes forward should have, amongst other qualities, unquestionable negotiation skills, be commercial , and possess exceptional sales and account management ability.

If you think you fit the bill, please email me ASAP on:

vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com