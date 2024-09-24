BUNKER JOBS: Aurora Marine Fuels Seeks Bunker Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with prior experience as a bunker trader and an established portfolio. Image Credit: Aurora Marine Fuels

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Aurora Marine Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in London.

The company is looking for candidates with prior experience as a bunker trader and an established portfolio, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

⁠Developing and growing the client portfolio of AMF , responsible for their own portfolio and assisting the team with theirs

⁠Back-to-back physical trading and broking of marine fuel / bunkers

Internal bunker procurement for the Borealis Maritime/Aurora Offshore fleet

⁠On-boarding prospects, building new relations and turning them into profitable trading accounts

⁠Be involved in day-to-day operations, market analysis, Indication reports, attend client and supplier meeting and trade events

The company is London-based with additional offices in Istanbul, Athens and a presence in Dubai. It is part of the Borealis Maritime Group.

For more information, click here.