BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Fuel Trader in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday July 10, 2024

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a fuel trader in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with a sound understanding of the international bunker business, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Carry out back-back bunker trading for the Maersk Fleet
  • Forge and maintain dynamic internal and external relationships with Maersk OCEAN and with global ocean partners.
  • Set and achieve objectives, delivering on your work responsibilities with precision and expertise.
  • Demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of the business, your functional area, and interdependencies with other functions.
  • Work independently within a broad framework, exercising authority and solving complex challenges.
  • Be a self-starter with desire to grow a business and develop their own role within it
  • Assess the potential impact of proposed solutions and collaborate cross-functionally to mitigate risks.
  • You will have personal integrity that align with Maersk core values

The deadline for applications is July 31. For more information, click here.

