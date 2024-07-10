BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Fuel Trader in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a sound understanding of the international bunker business. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a fuel trader in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with a sound understanding of the international bunker business, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Carry out back-back bunker trading for the Maersk Fleet

Forge and maintain dynamic internal and external relationships with Maersk OCEAN and with global ocean partners.

Set and achieve objectives, delivering on your work responsibilities with precision and expertise.

Demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of the business, your functional area, and interdependencies with other functions.

Work independently within a broad framework, exercising authority and solving complex challenges.

Be a self-starter with desire to grow a business and develop their own role within it

Assess the potential impact of proposed solutions and collaborate cross-functionally to mitigate risks.

You will have personal integrity that align with Maersk core values

The deadline for applications is July 31. For more information, click here.