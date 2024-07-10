EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Fuel Trader in Copenhagen
Wednesday July 10, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with a sound understanding of the international bunker business. Image Credit: Maersk
Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a fuel trader in Copenhagen.
The company is looking for candidates with a sound understanding of the international bunker business, it said in a job advertisement last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Carry out back-back bunker trading for the Maersk Fleet
- Forge and maintain dynamic internal and external relationships with Maersk OCEAN and with global ocean partners.
- Set and achieve objectives, delivering on your work responsibilities with precision and expertise.
- Demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of the business, your functional area, and interdependencies with other functions.
- Work independently within a broad framework, exercising authority and solving complex challenges.
- Be a self-starter with desire to grow a business and develop their own role within it
- Assess the potential impact of proposed solutions and collaborate cross-functionally to mitigate risks.
- You will have personal integrity that align with Maersk core values
The deadline for applications is July 31. For more information, click here.