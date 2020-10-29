Norway's Boreal Orders Five Battery-Powered Ferries From Turkish Shipyard

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships will all be operational by 2022. Image Credit: Volvo Penta

Norway's Boreal has ordered five battery-powered ferries to be built at the Sefine Shipyard in Turkey, according to engineering company Volvo Penta, which will supply the ships' generator sets.

The ferries are all expected to be operational by 2022, Volvo Penta said in a statement on its website. The ships will be contracted to a local transport authority to operate in the islands in the inner Oslo fjord.

The ships will replace the current diesel-powered fleet, and are part of a Norwegian strategy to electrify all passenger transport in its waters, the company said.

The ships will be able to run on hydrotreated vegetable oil as well as battery propulsion.