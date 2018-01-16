New Hire at Malik

Emil Lynge Nielsen (file image/Malik)

Danish bunker outfit Malik Supply has appointed a new bunker trader.

The new hire, Emil Lynge Nielsen, joins the company as senior bunker trader.

Nielsen has been in post since the start of January.

The move comes as the company gears up for growth.

"Hiring a senior bunker trader is a natural consequence of the group's growth and future strategy," the company said in a statement.

"Emil will strengthen our sales team and be of great benefit to our customers," it added.

Contact:

Direct no +45 3842 3219

Mobile no +45 5210 1082

E-mail en@malik.dk

Skypebusiness emilnielsen331