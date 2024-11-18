LNG Imports to Europe Show Higher Emissions Than Previously Thought, Says T&E

by Ship & Bunker News Team

EU: recalculation. File Image / Pixabay.

A new study has cast doubt of the green credentials of imported liquified natural gas that shipping companies will use to meet the requirements of the European Union's FuelEU Maritime regulation.

The new study, commissioned by pro-green energy group Transport & Environment, has examined imports of LNG to Europe and found that emissions from the alternative shipping fuel are higher than assumed in the regulation.

"Fossil gas is seen as a cleaner alternative to traditional shipping fuels like heavy fuel oil." T&E said.

But according to the research, "LNG from major suppliers to the EU like the US, Qatar, Russia and Algeria is nearly as bad as the fuel it replaces".

"Even when the LNG comes from less polluting upstream countries like Norway and the UK, emissions reductions are limited," the study found.

The research's argument rests on how emissions are calcuated under FuelEU Maritime. The regulation uses a standardised format in its calculations whereas "T&E's analysis shows that emissions from LNG imported to Europe are actually 30% higher".

The environmental group has called on the EU "to amend the emissions factors in the FuelEU Maritime law to reflect new scientific data". FuelEU Maritime enters into force at the beginning of 2025.