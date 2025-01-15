Sallaum Lines to Install Wärtsilä Tech to Boost Bunker Fuel Efficiency

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Both technologies are designed to enhance propeller performance and efficiency, resulting in reduced bunker fuel consumption. Image Credit: Sallaum Lines

Engine manufacturer Wärtsilä will install two of its technologies – the EnergoFlow solution and Fixed Pitch Propellers – on three pure car and pure truck (PCTC) vessels owned by RoRo operator Sallaum Lines.

Both technologies are designed to enhance propeller performance and efficiency, which results in reduced consumption of bunker fuel, Wärtsilä said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The contract, signed in Q4 2024, will see the solutions installed on the Sallaum Lines vessels Silver Queen, Silver Moon, and Silver Sky.

"By optimising the propulsion efficiency of these ships with these solutions will cut their emissions, whilst also reduce operating costs," Wärtsilä said in the statement.