Dan-Bunkering Appoints Senior Offshore and Cruise Fuel Supplier in Middelfart

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new appointment has worked for the firm since May 2021. File Image / Pixabay

Hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has appointed a senior fuel supplier specialising in the offshore and cruise segments in its Middelfart office.

Joachim Norup Kjaeldgaard has been appointed senior offshore and cruise fuel supplier in Middelfart as of last month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Kjaeldgaard has worked for Dan-Bunkering since May 2021, serving most recently as a senior bunker trader, and had earlier worked for KPI OceanConnect, Trumf Bunker and KPI Bridge Oil.

"With this new position, Joachim will focus on further developing our activity in the offshore and cruise industry for the benefits of our clients," the company said in the post.