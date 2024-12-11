MAN Energy Solution Retrofits Maersk Boxship for Methanol, More Orders in Pipeline

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine engine: ready for a retrofit. File Image / Pixabay.

With the main engine of a Maersk boxship retrofitted to run on green methanol, engine builder MAN Energy Solutions is looking to complete more retrofit projects with the Danish shipping giant.

Maersk Halifax has been equipped with a dual-fuel MAN B&W ME-LGIM unit, MAN ES said. The engine unit means that the ship, which has completed sea trials, can operate on green methanol leading to significant reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.

"The Halifax retrofit is expected to serve as a blueprint for future retrofit projects," according to MAN ES .

"Maersk has already placed a preorder for MAN PrimeServ to convert an additional 10 vessels from its fleet to methanol operation."

According to Michael Petersen, senior vice president and head of PrimeServ in Denmark, there are about 4,000 marine engines with "the potential to be converted to operation on green fuels like e-methanol and e-methane".