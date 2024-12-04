Ghana's AI Energy Wins Bunker Supplier Award

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ghanaian bunker supplier AI Energy has won an award for its marine fuel services.

The firm was named bunkering services company of the year and its CEO Abigail Harlley entrepreneur of the year at the Ghana Oil & Gas Awards 2024 on Saturday, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

"This incredible achievement is a testament to years of hard work, unwavering dedication, and a commitment to excellence," the company said in the post.

"We couldn't have done it without our amazing partners and clients who continue to trust us with their fuel needs."

This year the firm has expanded into marine chemicals supply, and is preparing for improved bunker demand in the region driven by the planned Tema refinery expansion and the development of a planned downstream petroleum hub in Jomoro.