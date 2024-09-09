Ghana's AI Energy Prepares for Increased Bunker Demand From New Petroleum Hub

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A total of $12 billion is expected to be invested in developing the hub. Image Credit: Petroleum Hub Development Corp

AI Energy, a leading bunker supplier in Ghana, is upgrading its facilities in Takoradi in anticipation of increased demand generated by a new petroleum hub in the west of the country.

State-owned Petroleum Hub Development Corp has broken ground on a planned downstream petroleum hub in Jomoro, set to include a 300,000 b/d refinery and accompanying petrochemical facilities. A total of $12 billion is expected to be invested in developing the hub.

"The development of this petroleum hub represents a significant leap toward Ghana's goal of becoming a self-sufficient energy producer and a regional industrial powerhouse," an AI Energy representative told Ship & Bunker.

"Currently, West Africa's daily oil consumption stands at approximately 800,000 barrels, with nearly 90% of this being imported.

"By establishing local refining capabilities, Ghana could substantially reduce its reliance on imports and cater to regional demand with locally processed products."

The firm is adding to its capabilities in nearby Takoradi on the expectation that reliable availability of locally produced bunkers will bring new traffic to the area and add to demand.

"We are working on taking our services to another level by renovating and upgrading our office facility, providing an accommodation facility for staff to be available any time, acquiring high-speed pumping equipment and accessories for onshore bunkering and training staff," the company representative said.