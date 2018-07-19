Color Line Buys Scrubber Equipped Ferry

Port of Kiel. Image Credit: Port of Kiel

Color Line has acquired a scrubber equipped cargo ferry, Finncarrier, which will operate on the Kiel-Oslo route from January 1, 2019.

The service's green credentials are also set to be boosted with an investment in shore-power.

"The cargo ferry will expand the possibilities for eco-friendly sea cargo transport growth between the EU and Norway. In addition it will mean a strengthening of the switch from road to rail on port hinterland transport routes," said Dr Dirk Claus, Managering Director of the Port of Kiel.

"Before this year is out we will invest a further sum of well over one million Euros in the Norwegenkai to provide the ships of the Color Line with on-shore power connection from the coming year.

"Along with Color Line we are putting our money on ecologically sound growth – as described in the BLUE PORT concept."