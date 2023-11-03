EMEA News
IBT's Andreas Reuter Leaves Company
Andreas Reuter, senior bunker trader and consultant at IBT, has left the company to take up a new bunkering role elsewhere.
Reuter has stepped down from his role at IBT as of this month, having worked for the company in Hamburg since May 2019, he said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.
"Certainly, after now 35 years in bunkers, I do not know what else to do so therefore will of course stay around in this industry," he said in the post.
"Stay tuned for some update on December 1, and I am sure we will all meet again soon."
Earlier in his career Reuter had worked for Petrol Bunkering & Trading and Esso Bunker, as well as working as an independent consultant, broker and purchaser.