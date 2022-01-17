Abu Dhabi: Tanker Trucks Explode Close to Oil Depot

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Abu Dhabi: under attack. File Image / Pixabay.

Three fuel road tankers exploded in the Musaffah area of Abu Dhabi on 17 January, the state-run news agency WAM has said.

The tanker trucks were close to the oil storage facilities of national oil company ADNOC in ICAD 3 at the time of the attack which resulted in three deaths and six people incurring moderate injuries.

The type of fuel contained in the trucks has not been reported. The fire was brought under control, the report said.

Musaffah is an industrial area of the United Arab Emirates' city.

A minor fire also broke out in the new construction area of Abu Dhabi International airport.

Yemen's Houthi rebels are cited in media reports to be behind the attacks which are said to be drone-related.