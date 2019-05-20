South Africa: Bunkering Opportunities Emerge

The harbour, Durban. File image/Pixabay.

Durban-based shipping services and bunkering company Linsen Nambi sees potential for bunkering clients as energy companies scope drilling opportunities off the Western Cape coastline.

Following his company's showing at an offshore technology trade event in Houston, company managing director Durand Naidoo said that international companies were looking for bunkering services at their offshore bases, according to South African news provider the Mercury.

Linsen Nambi was participating in the South African pavillon at the trade fair which ran in early May for four days.