BUNKER JOBS: Sing Fuels Seeks Trader in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday January 10, 2022

Singapore-based marine fuels trading firm Sing Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Europe.

The company is looking for candidates with previous bunker trading experience at an international trading firm or physical supplier, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following description for the role:

  • As a bunker trader you will be stationed either in the home or host country and operate company's representative office as a separate P/L
  • You are expected to have an existing client base where you sell based on personal relationships and ensure continued patronage from both customers and local suppliers
  • Have a sound understanding of the international bunker business (ports/suppliers/owners /charterers/regulations)
  • Developing new business is a key role of the bunker trader and so you will be someone who has a keen interest in the marine industry and is able to carry out analysis and monitor demands around the world
  • You must continually research the market and look for new opportunities to expand the business
  • You will regard cold canvassing as a part of your working day, be a goal oriented individual
  • In addition we are looking for a team player with strong ambition and self-drive
  • Daily duties will include active brokering/trading on behalf of clients ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client
  • You will be required to prepare and process quotations, sales enquiries, sales confirmation and prepare contracts
  • As a bunker trader you will also be required to monitor customers' payments and ensure late payments are chased
  • In the event of any disagreements or claims, the bunker trader is required to manage any claims arising and assist with legal actions involving customers or suppliers
  • As a bunker trader you may have to work outside of normal working hours and so a degree of flexibility is an advantage
  • You will be managing your own P/L

For more information, click here.

