BUNKER JOBS: Sing Fuels Seeks Trader in Europe
Monday January 10, 2022
Sing Fuels is based in Singapore. Image Credit: Sing Fuels
Singapore-based marine fuels trading firm Sing Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Europe.
The company is looking for candidates with previous bunker trading experience at an international trading firm or physical supplier, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following description for the role:
- As a bunker trader you will be stationed either in the home or host country and operate company's representative office as a separate P/L
- You are expected to have an existing client base where you sell based on personal relationships and ensure continued patronage from both customers and local suppliers
- Have a sound understanding of the international bunker business (ports/suppliers/owners /charterers/regulations)
- Developing new business is a key role of the bunker trader and so you will be someone who has a keen interest in the marine industry and is able to carry out analysis and monitor demands around the world
- You must continually research the market and look for new opportunities to expand the business
- You will regard cold canvassing as a part of your working day, be a goal oriented individual
- In addition we are looking for a team player with strong ambition and self-drive
- Daily duties will include active brokering/trading on behalf of clients ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client
- You will be required to prepare and process quotations, sales enquiries, sales confirmation and prepare contracts
- As a bunker trader you will also be required to monitor customers' payments and ensure late payments are chased
- In the event of any disagreements or claims, the bunker trader is required to manage any claims arising and assist with legal actions involving customers or suppliers
- As a bunker trader you may have to work outside of normal working hours and so a degree of flexibility is an advantage
- You will be managing your own P/L
