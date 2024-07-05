Sonan Bunkers Hires Trading Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kang previously worked for Glander International Bunkering from June 2015 to May 2023. Image Credit: Sonan Bunkers

Marine fuel trading firm Sonan Bunkers has hired a new trading manager in Dubai.

Guyson Kang has joined the company as trading manager in Dubai as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Kang previously worked for Glander International Bunkering from June 2015 to May 2023, serving most recently as business development manager in Dubai.

He had earlier worked for AP Moller-Maersk from 2013 to 2015.

"Guyson brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our company," the company said in the post.

"We are confident that his knowledge and skills will be instrumental in driving our trading operations to new heights.

"His extensive background in the industry will be invaluable as we continue to expand and enhance our trading activities."