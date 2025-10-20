Repsol Signs Long Term Alternative Bunker Fuel Deal With Cruise Firm NCLH

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Under the eight-year deal Repsol will offer a range of renewable fuels including biofuels and green methanol to ships from NCLH brands calling at Barcelona. Image Credit: NCLH / Repsol

Energy company Repsol has signed a long-term deal to supply Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings with renewable fuels.

Under the eight-year deal Repsol will offer a range of renewable fuels including biofuels and green methanol to ships from NCLH brands calling at Barcelona, the companies said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The deal will start with biofuel supply in the 2026 European cruise season, and be expanded to include methanol from 2029.

The green methanol will be produced at Repsol's Ecoplanta facility in Tarragona, which is due to begin operations in 2029 and is set to produce up to 240,000 mt/year of renewable fuels and circular products.

"This milestone agreement highlights that renewable fuels are ready to play a key role in reducing the carbon footprint of the maritime sector," Juan Abascal, executive managing director of industrial transformation and circular economy at Repsol, said in the statement.

"By partnering with NCLH, one of the world's leading cruise companies, we show that renewable fuels are already deployable at scale to immediately start reducing emissions at sea."