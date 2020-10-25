UK: Reports of Disturbance Onboard Crude oil Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Southampton, UK. File Image / Pixabay.

The circumstances surrounding a crude oil tanker anchored off the southern coast of the UK remain unclear.

The ship, Nave Andromeda, is currently anchored off Sandown on the Isle of Wight, Reuters reports.

Reports that stowaways were onboard and that there had been a possible hijacking attempt of the vessel were being widely circulated in the UK media on Sunday.

But the BBC quoted lawyers acting for the vessel's owners as saying that the incident was "a hundred per cent not a hijacking".

The ship had been expected to dock in Southampton on Sunday morning but was reported to have adopted an erratic, zig-zag course through the Channel, according to the Guardian newspaper.

According to shipping database equasis, the 75,000 deadweight tonne crude oil tanker is controlled by Greek shipping interests.