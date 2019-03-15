Shell Wins Oman Bunker Supply Contract

Friday March 15, 2019

Shell has won the contract to be the primary bunker supplier at Oman’s port of Mina Al Sultan Qaboos.

The deal will also see Shell manage and maintain the bunker storage tanks, according to local media.

Shell Oman Marketing Company SAOG is understood to have signed a three-year deal with Muttrah Tourism Development Co LLC.

As part of the agreement, Shell will also supply marine lubricants.

Ship & Bunker News Team
