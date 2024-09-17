BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience as a bunker trader and a well-established portfolio. Image Credit: Energy Jobline

A marine fuel trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in London.

Recruitment company Energy Jobline highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week, without naming the hiring company.

The employer is described as 'a rapidly growing company that specializes in trading marine bunker fuels across Europe, Baltics, Middle East and Asia'.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Delivering the company vision to the bunkering market.

Developing and growing the bunker trading arm of the business.

Back-to-back physical trading and broking of marine fuel / bunkers (VLSFO, HFO, IFO, MGO, MGO etc.)

On-boarding prospects, building new relations and turning them into profitable trading accounts.

Responsible for own portfolio and P&L.

Manage customer portfolio with direct responsibility for negotiating and executing sales transactions from start to finish-- from quoting, negotiating, confirming, delivery, and post-delivery service and support.

Be involved in day-to-day operations by analysing market trends, develop trade ideas and execute deals.

Open new and exciting markets together with the company.

