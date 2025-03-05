Ofiniti Hires Global Sales Director From Monjasa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oliver Brix Sparsø has joined the company as global director of sales in Copenhagen as of this month. Image Credit: Oliver Brix Sparsø / LinkedIn

Digital bunkering platform Ofiniti has hired its first global director of sales.

Oliver Brix Sparsø has joined the company as global director of sales in Copenhagen as of this month, an Ofiniti representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

He had previously worked for global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa from February 2023 to last month, serving most recently as a senior trader.

He had earlier worked for KPI OceanConnect from 2019 to 2022.

Ofiniti was spun out of classification society DNV last year as a unit managing the FuelBoss bunkering platform.

Last month FuelBoss became the sixth e-BDN provider whitelisted by Singapore's MPA.