DNV's Ofiniti Becomes Sixth e-BDN Provider Approved by Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

FuelBoss by Ofiniti becomes the sixth e-BDN service provider approved by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has approved FuelBoss, the e-BDN platform developed by Ofiniti and owned by classification society DNV, to offer e-BDN services for bunker delivery operations in the country.

“This marks a significant milestone in our journey to bring seamless, digital, and standardised electronic Bunker Delivery Notes (eBDN) to the maritime industry,” Ofiniti said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

From April 1, bunker suppliers in Singapore will be required to issue e-BDN as a default for all bunker deliveries.

Ofiniti is the sixth e-BDN provider whitelisted by the port authority.

“Thank you to our partners - Equatorial Marine Fuel, KENOIL Marine Services Pte Ltd, and SGTraDex for their collaboration and trust in this journey,” Ofiniti said.