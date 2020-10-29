Rotterdam Bunker Sales Advanced in Third Quarter While LNG Declined

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker fuel sales have been resilient at Rotterdam this year. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker fuel sales at Rotterdam, the world's second-largest marine fuels port, jumped by 7.9% in the third quarter from a year earlier.

Total petroleum fuel sales were 2.274 million m3 in the third quarter, up by 1.8% from the second quarter and by 7.9% from the third quarter of 2019, according to Port of Rotterdam data released this week.

Fuel oil sales advanced by 8.8% on the year to 1.841 million m3, while marine gasoil and marine diesel oil sales together climbed by 4.7% to 432,773 m3.

HSFO took up a 33.1% share of fuel oil sales in the third quarter, up from 30.6% in the second quarter.

LNG bunker fuel sales reached 48,623 mt, down by 12.6% since the second quarter but almost double the level seen in the third quarter of last year.

Marine lubricant sales rose by 2.8% on the year to 17,359 m3.