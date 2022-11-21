Greek Supplier SEKAVIN Hires Senior Trader From Sing Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

SEKAVIN is based in Piraeus. File Image / Pixabay

Greece-based physical supplier and worldwide trading firm SEKAVIN has hired a new senior trader from Singapore-based Sing Fuels.

Panos Tsikleas has joined SEKAVIN as senior bunker trader on the worldwide trading desk in Piraeus as of last month, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

Tsikleas was previously a senior trader in Piraeus for Sing Fuels from May 2021 to August of this year, and had earlier served in various roles for Integr8 Fuels, Aegean Marine Petroleum and Bunkernet.

"Panos has more than 20 years of experience in bunker trading, having served in various positions in well-known bunkering companies," the company representative said.

"SEKAVIN's organisational structure, strong collaborative structure and, more importantly, the experienced team of dedicated trades, extract value along the supply chain, seizing opportunities that benefit SEKAVIN customers.

"To this respect, Panos seems like the perfect fit to a growing team."

Sekavin, founded in 1979, specialises in the supply of fuel oil, distillates and and lubricants around the wider area of Piraeus, Agio Theodoroi and Syros Island. About a year ago the firm expanded its services to include worldwide trading of marine fuels and lubricants.