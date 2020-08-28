First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering in Malmo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The operation was the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering at Malmo. File Image / Pixabay

The port of Malmo in Sweden has seen its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation.

Natural gas supplier Gasum bunkered United European Car Carriers' (UECC) ship the M/V Auto Energy at Malmo on Tuesday, according to a statement on its website.

The operation was carried out by Gasum's LNG barge the Coralius, which has been in operation in Scandinavia and Northwest Europe since 2017.

"We are happy to support both UECC and Copenhagen Malmö Port in this operation," Jacob Granqvist, sales director at Gasum, said in the statement.

"The addition of more ports to our LNG network is our response to customer demands and underlines the fact that LNG bunkering is closing in on conventional bunkering."

UECC was an early pioneer of LNG bunkering, first ordering two LNG-fuelled car carriers in 2014.