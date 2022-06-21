Stena Building World's Largest Capacity Hybrid Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

One of the world’s largest hybrid ferries is Brittany Ferries’ E-flexer, which will operate between Portsmouth in the UK and French ports of St Malo and Caen. Image Credit: Wärtsilä / Stena / Brittany Ferries

Stena is building two RoPax ferries it says will have the world's largest capacity battery capacity at 11.5 MWh.

This battery power is said to be approximately double that typically being used currently for hybrid propulsion, and will allow the vessels to operate with full power, using both propellers and all thrusters, to manoeuvre emissions-free in and out of ports.

The order, which includes a total of three dual-fuel LNG hybrid propulsion ferries, was placed in May 2022.

Wärtsilä is providing a range of systems for the vessels, including the main and auxiliary engines, thrusters, and the fuel gas supply system.

The ships have been designed and developed by Stena RoRo and Brittany Ferries and they will be long term chartered to Brittany Ferries for operation between Portsmouth in the UK and French ports of St Malo and Caen.

With shipowners facings a wide range of options to help decarbonize their operations, Per Westling, Managing Director, Stena RoRo, noted that its choice to opt for hybrid propulsion "allows our vessels to be highly flexible as we adapt to future technology developments, including green fuels, fuel cells, bigger batteries, and solar or wind supported propulsion."