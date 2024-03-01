Commodity Trading Firm Entracor Aps Hires Sales Director From PSTV Energy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dragsdal was previously a trader for Bunker One subsidiary PSTV Energy in Dubai from November 2019 to November of last year. Image Credit: Martin Dragsdal / LinkedIn

Commodity trading firm and bunker supplier Entracor Aps has hired a new sales director in Denmark.

Martin Dragsdal has joined the company as sales director in Denmark as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Dragsdal was previously a trader for Bunker One subsidiary PSTV Energy in Dubai from November 2019 to November of last year. He had previously worked for Monjasa from 2012 to 2019, serving most recently as sales manager for West Africa.

Entracor is an international commodity trading firm with a primary focus in cargo trading and a secondary interest in LNG, VLSFO and MGO supply, according to the company's website.