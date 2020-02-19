Portugal's Galp Backs Off From Previous Intention to Supply HSFO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipowners hoping to find HSFO in Portugal may need to look elsewhere. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Portuguese oil refiner Galp is currently producing up to 220,000 mt/month of very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) but no high sulfur fuel oil (HSFO), according to news agency Reuters.

Current VLSFO production levels are 200,000-220,000 mt/month, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing comments by executive board member Carlos Silva.

But the company is not producing any high sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) at present, Reuters reported, as VLSFO is the only type of fuel oil it is currently making.

Galp will quickly adapt if the market demands more HSFO, Reuters cited Silva as saying.

Galp had previously announced in November that it would continue to offer HSFO to ships equipped with emissions-cleaning scrubber systems.