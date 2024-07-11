Container Traffic Brought 'to a Standstill' Through Cape of Good Hope

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Several ships have turned around or are waiting off Durban. File Image / Pixabay

Container traffic past the Cape of Good Hope has been brought to a standstill by severe weather conditions, according to analysis from LSEG Shipping Research.

No container ships have passed the Cape of Good Hope to the east or west since Monday with waves in the region reported at as much as 10m in height, LSEG said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Several ships have turned around or are waiting off Durban.

The pause in traffic is adding to global container market disruption brought about by diversions away from the Suez Canal in response to attacks from Yemen.

"There is another cyclone likely to impact South Africa later this week, so the issue with the waves may continue yet with respect to shipping issues," Isaac Hankes, senior weather analyst at LSEG, said in the statement.

"However, the AAO will soon move into its positive phase, which could signal the end of strong cyclones after the one later this week."