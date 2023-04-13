Success 9 Bunker Delivery Vessel Still Missing in West Africa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore-based bunker supplier Hai Soon Group lists the vessel as part of its fleet. Image Credit: Hai Soon Group

The bunker delivery vessel Success 9 remains missing off the coast of West Africa following a suspected boarding by pirates earlier this week.

The British and French joint naval operation operating in the region requested assistance from shipping companies in the area in an update on the incident posted on its website on Thursday.

"The vessel previously reported as boarded is unlocated and not transmitting on AIS," the MDAT-GoG naval organisation said.

"MDAT-GoG requests masters within the vicinity report any sighting of the vessel or suspicious activity.

"The vessel is believed to be a black-hulled tanker with a white superstructure and a white funnel with blue stripes."

The Singapore-flagged 6,100 mt tanker Success 9 was boarded by an unidentified group about 300 nm off Abidjan on Monday afternoon local time.

The vessel is understood to have been operating as a bunker delivery vessel at sea around West Africa. Singapore-based bunker supplier Hai Soon Group lists the vessel as part of its fleet.