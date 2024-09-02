Greepeace Ship to Have Hydrogen Power System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Greenpeace: vessel on order to run on hydrogen. File Image / Pixabay.

Greenpeace's new ship is to run on hydrogen and e-methanol, the company supplying the equipment has said.

Oslo-based marine technology firm Hexagon Purus Maritime will supply a compressed hydrogen fuel system to the ship for delivery in 2027 at a price tag of EUR 2.5 million ($2.8m).

Spanish shipyard Freire is to build the 75-metre vessel which has been designed by Dykstra.

In addition of hydrogen, the ship will use wind and solar power by incorporating sails, battery packs, and solar panels into its power system.

Hydrogen is one of a number of alternative fuels under consideration by the shipping industry to cut back on the sector's greenhouse gas output.