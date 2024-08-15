Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 32

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday August 15, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 8 – August 14, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
13-08-2024     Zhao 11     SMALL HANDY     06-12-2005     Hong Kong King Sail Shipping    
12-08-2024     Island Bay     MPP     28-06-1984     Star Ship Services    
11-08-2024     Vergios     AFRAMAX     24-03-1999     Ushba Shipping Ltd    
09-08-2024     Alexander Maersk     FEEDERMAX     27-07-1998     Moller Maersk AS    

