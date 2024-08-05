Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 30

by VesselsValue.com
Monday August 5, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 25 – July 31, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
29-07-2024     Ice Runner     REEFER     31-12-1984     Cool Carriers AB    
29-07-2024     SIA 20     MPP     29-08-1987     Medusa Tankers    
29-07-2024     Al Minufiyah     RO-LO     31-03-1991     Egyptian Navigation Co    

