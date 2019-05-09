Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 18

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 9, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 2 – May 8, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
08-05-2019     Abdallah     OCEAN GOING TUG     01-08-1982     Abu Qurrah Shipping    
08-05-2019     Talisman     HEAVY LOAD     23-07-1993     Dockwise Shipping BV    
08-05-2019     Alexita Spirit     SUEZMAX     26-08-1998     Teekay Shuttle Tankers    
08-05-2019     Royal Arsenal     HANDYMAX     22-07-1999     Blue Fleet Group    
08-05-2019     Nordic Spirit     SUEZMAX     28-02-2001     Teekay Shuttle Tankers    
04-05-2019     Navios Equator Prosper     CAPESIZE     26-10-2000     Navios Maritime Holdings    
02-05-2019     Kedarnath     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-11-1975     Undisclosed    
02-05-2019     Castoro Otto     ACCOMMODATION     03-12-1976     SAIPEM    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

