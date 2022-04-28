Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 17

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday April 28, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  April 21 – April 27, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
25-04-2022     Superstar Gemini     LARGE CRUISE     01-11-1992     Star Cruises    
25-04-2022     Superstar Aquarius     LARGE CRUISE     21-05-1993     Star Cruises    
25-04-2022     Keoyang Orient     CAPESIZE     05-06-1997     H Line Shipping    
25-04-2022     Star Pisces     SMALL CRUISE     26-04-1990     Star Cruises    
22-04-2022     Jal Doot 1     SMALL TANKER     20-11-2008     Folk Shipping    
22-04-2022     Reola Ribka     SMALL TANKER     27-11-1985     Margo Indonesia Services    
22-04-2022     Arctic     REEFER     25-05-1983     Dilmas Co Ltd    
22-04-2022     Princess Sama     SMALL TANKER     11-12-1998     Tahmeel Group    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

