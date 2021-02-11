Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 6

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 11, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 4 – February 10 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
10-02-2021     Clarity 1     SINGLEDECKER     27-10-1982     Machtrans Ship Management    
10-02-2021     Helgis     MPP     02-06-1986     Selet Marine    
09-02-2021     Saint Nicholai     AFRAMAX     12-06-2002     Unknown Indian    
09-02-2021     Sinar Johor     SMALL TANKER     01-07-1991     Samudera Indonesia    
08-02-2021     NP Thanya 1     PCTC     26-06-1985     NP Marine    
08-02-2021     Dong Fang Yong Shi     AHTS     01-02-1987     Shanghai Offshore    
08-02-2021     Naja Arctica     FEEDERMAX     01-01-1994     Royal Arctic Line    
08-02-2021     Nuka Arctica     FEEDERMAX     01-05-1995     Royal Arctic Line    
08-02-2021     Conti     PSV     08-03-2005     Tidewater Marine    
08-02-2021     Orleans     PSV     13-05-2004     Tidewater Marine    
05-02-2021     Excel     GENERAL CARGO     09-12-1985     K Express    
04-02-2021     Madeleine     FERRY     02-07-1981     Canada Government    
04-02-2021     Ming Zhou 20     PANAMAX BULKER     29-02-1988     Ningbo Marine    
04-02-2021     Ngoc Long 06     AHTS     05-04-2012     Seahorse Marine & Energy JSC    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

