Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 49
Thursday December 4, 2025
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales November 27 – December 3, 2025
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|01-12-2025
|Seapeak Madrid
|LARGE LNG
|Dec 2004
|Seapeak
|01-12-2025
|Seapeak Hispania
|LARGE LNG
|Sep 2002
|Seapeak
|01-12-2025
|Seapeak Asia
|LARGE LNG
|Aug 2003
|Seapeak
|28-11-2025
|Zi Yu Lan
|PASSENGER FERRY
|Aug 1995
|Lianyungang CK Ferry
|28-11-2025
|Bold Mariner
|HANDYMAX
|Jun 1996
|Graham Shipping Co