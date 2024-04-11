Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 14
Thursday April 11, 2024
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales April 4 – April 10, 2024
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|06-04-2024
|Jin Hai Fu
|PANAMAX BULKER
|15-05-1995
|FUSCO
|06-04-2024
|Arabdrill 8
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|01-12-1981
|Arabian Drilling Co
|06-04-2024
|Sawasdee Singapore
|HANDY CONTAINER
|21-12-1995
|Sinokor
|05-04-2024
|Asphalt Princess
|SMALL TANKER
|01-01-1976
|Prime Tankers LLC