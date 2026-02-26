Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 8

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 26, 2026

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 19 – February 25, 2026

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
24-02-2026     Xing Fa     SMALL TANKER     Apr 2004     Hong Kong Tian Cheng Intl Ship    
23-02-2026     Xing Fa     SMALL TANKER     Jul 2003     Gold Charm International Enterprise    
21-02-2026     Bianca     HANDY TANKER     Oct 2003     Babylon Navigation DMCC    

 

