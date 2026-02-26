Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 8
Thursday February 26, 2026
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales February 19 – February 25, 2026
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|24-02-2026
|Xing Fa
|SMALL TANKER
|Apr 2004
|Hong Kong Tian Cheng Intl Ship
|23-02-2026
|Xing Fa
|SMALL TANKER
|Jul 2003
|Gold Charm International Enterprise
|21-02-2026
|Bianca
|HANDY TANKER
|Oct 2003
|Babylon Navigation DMCC