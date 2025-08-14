Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 32
Thursday August 14, 2025
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales August 7 – August 13, 2025
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|10-08-2025
|Ya Hussein
|HANDY BULKER
|Apr 1996
|DXB Shipping and Ship Management
|08-08-2025
|Kuroshio
|PIPE LAYER
|Sep 1972
|Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal
|08-08-2025
|Kuroshio II
|PIPE LAYER
|Feb 1976
|Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal
|08-08-2025
|Otaria
|AFRAMAX
|Mar 2000
|Stellar Wave Marine
|08-08-2025
|Gas Pioneer
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|Jul 1992
|Unifleet
|08-08-2025
|Bow Fagus
|HANDY TANKER
|Nov 1995
|Odfjell Tankers
|08-08-2025
|Dalian
|CAPESIZE
|Jan 2002
|Lila Global