Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 32

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday August 14, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 7 – August 13, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
10-08-2025     Ya Hussein     HANDY BULKER     Apr 1996     DXB Shipping and Ship Management    
08-08-2025     Kuroshio     PIPE LAYER     Sep 1972     Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal    
08-08-2025     Kuroshio II     PIPE LAYER     Feb 1976     Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal    
08-08-2025     Otaria     AFRAMAX     Mar 2000     Stellar Wave Marine    
08-08-2025     Gas Pioneer     FULLY PRESSURISED     Jul 1992     Unifleet    
08-08-2025     Bow Fagus     HANDY TANKER     Nov 1995     Odfjell Tankers    
08-08-2025     Dalian     CAPESIZE     Jan 2002     Lila Global    

 

