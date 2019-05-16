Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 19

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 16, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 9 – May 15, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
15-05-2019     Kweichow     MPP     21-06-1994     China Navigation    
15-05-2019     Warrior     HANDY TANKER     08-01-1999     Yong Li International Trading    
15-05-2019     Vecchio Bridge     PANAMAX CONT     14-07-2005     Ocean Network Express    
14-05-2019     Abakan     MPP     01-10-1990     FESCO    
14-05-2019     Elafonisos     SUB PANAMAX CONT     10-03-1999     Costamare    
14-05-2019     Yangtze Innovation     MPP     04-03-2002     Yangtze Navigation    
13-05-2019     Shinyo Ocean     VLCC     07-03-2001     Navios Maritime Acquisition    
11-05-2019     Sward     MPP     07-06-1984     Rimenes Shipping and Trans    
11-05-2019     Miss Gaunt     AHT     01-08-1976     Nordav    

