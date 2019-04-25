Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 16

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday April 25, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  April 18 – April 24, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
23-04-2019     Noble Breeze     FEEDERMAX     10-11-1997     Future Trend Nautical    
23-04-2019     Agra     VLCC     24-03-1999     Foresight Drilling    
21-04-2019     Hasan Kaptan     MPP     01-01-1985     GMZ Ship Management    
18-04-2019     Atlantic Trader     CAPESIZE     29-03-1993     Sinokor    
18-04-2019     Bluebell     CAPESIZE     11-10-1996     Korea Line Corp    
18-04-2019     Bao     HANDY CONTAINER     22-08-2002     Libra Seaways    

