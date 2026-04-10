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Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 14
Friday April 10, 2026
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales April 2 – April 8, 2026
|Sale Date
|Name
|Ship Type
|Build Date
|Seller
|4/7/2026
|Bow Faith
|HANDY TANKER
|Apr 1997
|Odfjell Tankers
|4/7/2026
|Eternal Joy
|HANDY BULKER
|Apr 1997
|Eternal Star Shipping
|4/6/2026
|Eternal Ace
|HANDY BULKER
|May 1997
|Eternal Star Shipping
|4/4/2026
|Biskra
|SMALL TANKER
|Oct 1993
|Rec Bitumen