Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 39

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday September 27, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  September 20 – September 26, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
25-09-2018     Maiden Alpha     SMALL TANKER     04-03-1991     Waruna Nusa Sentana    
25-09-2018     Armada Setia     MPP     30-06-1990     Salam Pacific    
24-09-2018     Tito     AHTS     01-07-1981     Neri Group    
24-09-2018     Golden Sea     HANDY BULKER     23-08-1993     Nhat Viet Transportation    
24-09-2018     New Discovery     VLCC     30-06-2000     New Shipping Ltd    
24-09-2018     Chandra Jupiter     UTILITY     29-12-1980     Chandra Ship Management    

